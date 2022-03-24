Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 318,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 71,668 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 175,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705,338. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $30.24.

