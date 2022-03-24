Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIW traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $83.20. 42,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

