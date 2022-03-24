Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $369,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.96. 11,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $56.58.

