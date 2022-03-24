Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 662,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,961,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.42. 353,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,754. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68.

