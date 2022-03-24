Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI traded down $19.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,192.89. 5,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,043. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,058.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,325.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.43 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

