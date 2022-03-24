Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.96. 15,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,606. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

