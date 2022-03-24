Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $46.36. 29,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,616. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

