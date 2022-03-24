Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $610.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,464. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.72 and a 12 month high of $619.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

