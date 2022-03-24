Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,356. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
NiSource Profile (Get Rating)
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
