Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.36

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 7089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 942,088 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 332,634 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 269,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.