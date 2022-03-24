VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 879.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 656 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in VMware by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,826,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $271,663,000 after buying an additional 223,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,803,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.69.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.