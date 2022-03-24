Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives $62.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA stock remained flat at $$79.13 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.35, a PEG ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications ( NYSE:VCRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,417,000 after acquiring an additional 861,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,176.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 278,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 112.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 234,492 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications (Get Rating)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.