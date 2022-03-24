Volkswagen AG Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Volkswagen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($230.77) to €230.00 ($252.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Volkswagen has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

