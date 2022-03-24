Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

VLVOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 price objective for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Volvo Car from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($98.90) price target for the company.

NASDAQ VLVOF remained flat at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 7.62. Volvo Car has a 1-year low of 5.74 and a 1-year high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

