Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vtex.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. Vtex has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,504,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,799,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,647,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

