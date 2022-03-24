Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Insider Denis Wagner Purchases 15,791 Shares

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Rating) insider Denis Wagner purchased 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,465.14 ($15,159.36).

Denis Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Denis Wagner bought 18,502 shares of Wagners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,902.80 ($19,187.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction Materials and Services (CMS), and New Generation Building Materials (NGBM). The CMS segment primarily provides cement, flyash, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, aggregates, and reinforcing steel.

