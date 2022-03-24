Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,018,927 shares of company stock worth $278,366,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.83. 4,361,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $396.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

