Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €169.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.45 ($178.52).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €151.70 ($166.70) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €145.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.