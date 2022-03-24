Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$150.00.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of WCN traded down C$1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$167.32. The stock had a trading volume of 184,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,833. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$132.17 and a 52 week high of C$176.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

