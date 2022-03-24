Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 752.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $300.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.73. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $250.84 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

