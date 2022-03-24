Wayne S. Hill Sells 2,500 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at C$2,377,700.

TIH stock opened at C$118.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.82. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$90.00 and a 52 week high of C$119.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

TIH has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

