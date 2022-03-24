Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WSTG opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.79. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In other news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.