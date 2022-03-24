WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after purchasing an additional 506,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,939,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,416. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

