Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $155.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.80.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

