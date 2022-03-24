Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,451,000 after acquiring an additional 403,625 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.11. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,391 shares of company stock valued at $25,772,450 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

