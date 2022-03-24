Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $161.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.98. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $149.82 and a 52 week high of $176.59.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.