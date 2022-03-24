Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 354 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $652,111.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,457 shares of company stock worth $3,845,104. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

NYSE GL opened at $99.64 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

