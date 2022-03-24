Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 932 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,877 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 118,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

BEN stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

