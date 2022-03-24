Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,636,000 after purchasing an additional 370,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 615,750 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 39.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 842,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,890 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

CRK opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

