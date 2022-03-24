Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $17.21 Million Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,209 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.43% of Triton International worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Triton International by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.34.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,106 shares of company stock worth $1,582,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

