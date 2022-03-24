Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,204,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 147.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 75,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Blackbaud stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.04 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

