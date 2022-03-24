Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,174 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 64,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 146,599 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,064,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

