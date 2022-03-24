Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,750,000 after buying an additional 108,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,222,000 after buying an additional 442,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 860,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BECN opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

