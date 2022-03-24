Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 12,570 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

