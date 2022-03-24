Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,766 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.87% of Metropolitan Bank worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:MCB opened at $100.48 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

