Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,813,000 after buying an additional 772,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,283,000 after buying an additional 166,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,367,000 after buying an additional 1,287,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

