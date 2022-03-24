Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HI opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

