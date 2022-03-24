Wells Fargo & Company Trims Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price to $238.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of WTW opened at $231.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $199.78 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 9.63%.
In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
