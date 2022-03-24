Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.78.

WELL opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $94.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

