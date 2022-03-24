Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 1,002 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.