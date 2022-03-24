Wendy Thomas Acquires 3,000 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCWX opened at $13.51 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

