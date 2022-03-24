Wendy Thomas Acquires 3,000 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SCWX opened at $13.51 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.99.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
