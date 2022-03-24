West Branch Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 16.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,013.92. 22,914,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $890.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $941.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.