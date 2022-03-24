West Branch Capital LLC Has $94,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

GD stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.00. 1,177,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,343. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $175.75 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

