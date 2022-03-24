West Branch Capital LLC Sells 3,536 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 534,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.33.

