Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.99 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.62.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

