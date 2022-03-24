Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 42.2% over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

WMC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,639. The company has a current ratio of 534.84, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

WMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.