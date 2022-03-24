WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WestRock by 85.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in WestRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $4,406,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

