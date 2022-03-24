WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.63. WeWork shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 41,676 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get WeWork alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WE. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.