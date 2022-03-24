Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

NYSE:WLL traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 288,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

