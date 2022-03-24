Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.30.
NYSE:WSM opened at $148.89 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.
In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
